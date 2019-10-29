NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police say a man was shot during an apparent robbery in Antioch Tuesday night.
The shooting happened around 7:00 p.m. on Curtis Hollow Road near Hickory Hollow Towers.
Police told News4 the victim was getting out of his car when three men approached him and demanded his belongings. During a struggle, oe of the suspects shot the man in the torso.
Police say the victim was alert as he was transported from the scene but the extent of the injuries is unclear.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
