MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Police are looking for a man that shot his brother during an argument early Sunday morning in Murfreesboro.
Officials with the Murfreesboro Police Department said the incident occurred on the 600 block of East Vine Street just before 2 a.m.
When officers arrived on the scene, the found Julius Harris with a gunshot wound.
Harris was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he is still being treated for his injuries.
Witnesses told police Harris was shot during a domestic argument with his brother Jamonta Tyrone Hoover- Burrell.
Police have issued a warrant for Hover-Burrell's arrest for attempted first-degree murder.
Anyone with information about this crime or the whereabouts of Hoover-Burrell is asked to call the Murfreesboro Police Department at (615) 893-1311.
