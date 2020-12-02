NASHVILLE (WSMV) - One man was pronounced after being shot several times Wednesday afternoon.
Police were dispatched to the corner of 16th Avenue and Jackson Street around 12:30 p.m. where they found one man, who remains unidentified, shot in his vehicle outside of a building at Fisk University.
According to police, the victim was in his car when another person approached him and opened fire. The victim reversed his vehicle and backed into a Fisk University building.
He was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
This scene is currently under investigation and no suspect is in custody.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.