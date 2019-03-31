NASHVILLE (WSMV) - One person was killed during a shooting early Sunday morning at a night club on Nolensville Pike.
Metro Police say according to witnesses a man was kicked out of the Bucanas Night Club for reportedly creating a disturbance and he came back later with a handgun.
The victim was identified as 38-year-old Nelson Robles. Police said Robles got into an argument with the guards and threatened them before driving away from the scene. Robles then quickly came back and pulled out a handgun and pointed it toward them. The two guards then drew their weapons and fired, striking Robles who died at the scene.
The guards are now being interviewed about this deadly shooting, News4 has chosen not to identify them unless charges are filed. At this time, no charges have been filed as the investigation continues.
