MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A man is recovering from gunshot wounds at a local hospital after an overnight shooting at an apartment complex on the 800 block of Greenland Drive.
According to Murfreesboro Police, the incident happened around 2:20 a.m. The victim's condition is currently unknown.
The suspect left the scene in a dark-colored sedan. If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers at 615-893-STOP.
