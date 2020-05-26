ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) - One person was injured in a drive-by shooting in Antioch early Tuesday morning.
Metro Police say the male victim was outside a home on Lonsway Court around midnight when someone in a white Sedan drove by and took at least six shots at him.
One bullet reportedly went through the window of a woman's home nearby. She was not injured.
The male victim, who was shot in the leg, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
An investigation is on-going.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.