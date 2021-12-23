NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man needed surgery after being shot at a house party on Trinity Lane on December 5.
According to a police report, the victim was having a verbal argument with the suspect, Armin Smajilovic, before he was shot.
While arguing, Smajilovic pulled out a gun and got into a physical altercation while the victim attempted to stop him from using the gun.
During the altercation, the victim was shot three times at close range in the torso and transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for surgery.
The two parties acknowledged knowing one another, and Smajilovic was picked out of a random lineup and identified by the victim as the shooter.
