NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating an overnight shooting near Larry's Bar on Brick Church Pike in which one man was found shot in the head.
Police say the investigation began around 11 p.m. when the victim was found in the street. The man was transported to TriStar Skyline Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
Police are following up on leads to find out a possible suspect and what might have led up to the shooting. The victim has not yet been identified.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
