MADISON, TN (WSMV) - A man was shot overnight at a smoke shop in Madison after an argument turned into a struggle over a gun.
Police say around 11:15 p.m., they responded to a man lying on the floor of Smoke for Less tobacco shop on Gallatin Pike North with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Skyline Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
After reviewing surveillance video and speaking with witnesses, officials say the victim and another man got into a fight at the shop and the victim pulled out a gun. The two then struggled for the gun and the victim was then shot.
The victim admitted to police that he used the weapon, but claimed he pulled out the gun in self-defense. Investigators later revealed that the victim and the other man involved both have a child with the same mother.
Police say the shooter will not be charged at this time. The investigation is on-going.
This story is still developing. Stay with News4 on-air and online for updates.
