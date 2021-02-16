NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man is charged with criminal homicide for shooting and killing his 21-year-old fiancé.
Metro Police say officers responded to the shooting just before 10:15 p.m. in the 300 block of Ewing Drive on Monday night.
The shooter, 28-year-old Brandon Dement, reportedly told officers he and his fiancé, Cortney Moyers, were drinking and got into fight.
Police say he was holding a pistol under his chin with his finger on the trigger and Moyers tried to intervene by grabbing his arm that was holding the gun. He said that's when the pistol fired, striking her in the head.
Moyer was taken to Skyline Medical Center where she died.
Dement is being held in the Downtown Detention Center without bond.
