NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man will face a judge on Thursday after he opened fire on his ex-girlfriend and her brother in October 2021 in Nashville.
According to an arrest warrant, On October 27, Kenchisa T. Carter, 25, was picked up at his home on Highland Circle by his ex-girlfriend and they went to pick up her brother at the Nashville Nightmare haunted house on Gallatin Pike North.
While on the way back to drop off Carter at home, he and his ex-girlfriend began to argue. Carter began to curse at her while her brother in the vehicle yelled for him to stop.
After dropping Carter off back on Highland Circle, the ex-girlfriend began to drive away when Carter pulled out a handgun and began shooting at the vehicle, striking it and disabling it.
Bullets hit the back bumper, flattened the rear drivers side tire, and struck the gas tank causing it to leak out onto the road.
Carter left the scene and was not located until January 4, 2022 when he was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
