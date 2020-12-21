NASHVILLE – A Nashville man moved into a rental property, only to find out the property had already been leased out.
Jay Johnson’s son is disabled and he had hopes to move into a duplex on North 15th street a week before Christmas. His son was scammed out of thousands of dollars from scammers who claimed to be the property owners of the two-story building. His son’s mother came across the East Nashville one-bedroom rental property on Craigslist which was going at the rate of $600 a month.
“My son had the courage to decide to get out and be on his own and now he's been dropped down and you know you don't have faith in his fellow man after something like this,” said Johnson.
His son filled out the application, paid the deposit fees through the Venmo app, and communicated with the so called property owners. They were able to access the apartment after receiving a code from the legitimate property management company by scheduling a tour, then once they received the code to get the key, it was given to Johnson’s son.
Johnson’s son's mother began moving his belongings inside the rental unit once the alleged property owners received the funds, he was instructed to keep the keep. Later, they found out from neighbors that the property had already been leased out and they had been scammed.
“She learned during that discussion that the person that she had been talking to was not known to this residence and was not a part of the management company for this property,” said Johnson.
News 4 reached out to the property management about this issue. We were told these types of scams are very common, and people should only pay the actual property management companies, rather than using money-sharing apps.
“They are taking advantage of the fact that with COVID they are not meeting people in person so it's easier for them to scam the property owners ,” said Johnson.
Johnson wants others to avoid this from happening to them, and has a message for the scammers.
“You're going to scam the wrong person one day, and today I'm that person because I'm not going to rest and I'm not going to stop,” said Johnson.
