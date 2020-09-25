CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Hopkinsville man was assaulted in a Clarksville hotel room by a man he agreed to meet, whom he met online.
News4 had been talking with the victim all week and he was so traumatized it took him days to gather the courage to share his story. However, he ultimately decided to talk because he doesn't want it to happen to anyone else.
The Hopkinsville man, who asked to remain anonymous, matched with his assailant on Grindr. They agreed to meet at a hotel and it wasn't long before things took a threatening turn.
"He gets up and goes to open the hotel room door, and when he does another man enters, and this man's got his hand in his back waste like he's got a gun," the victim said.
The two men then told him to take off his clothes and tied his hands.
"Then they proceed to ask me for my phone's passcode so they can get into my phone and funnel money out of my checking account through Cash App," he said.
The men then transferred $600 to themselves before taking his phone and the clothes he was wearing. Then, they sexually assaulted him.
"They drag me to the bathroom; then I thought I was going to be killed," he said.
The men left him in the bathroom and the victim was eventually able to call for help.
Clarksville Police have since arrested both men and charged them with aggravated robbery. Police also discovered the men have been linked to other assaults in Clarksville, as well as other parts of Tennessee.
The victim now has this advice for dating app users.
"If you're gonna get on there, make sure you know that the person is who you're talking to," he said.
The man also told us he tried to get some of his money back through Cash App without success.
News4 reached out to Cash App about their policy on fraudulent transfers. We will keep you updated with what we find out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.