NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Holocaust survivor Irving Roth, 90, spoke to a sold-out crowd of 500 in Bellevue, Thursday night. His speech drew parallels between the political climate of the late 1930’s and that of today.
Roth, who serves as director of the Holocaust Resource Center-Temple Judea in Manhasset, New York was taken to Auschwitz in 1944 when he was a teenager.
“I was 14 years old when I got there,” recalls Roth. “It was scary, it was difficult, it was unpleasant, but I wanted to live."
Auschwitz was the largest of the Nazi concentration camps. Over 1.1 million men, women and children lost their lives there. Roth stayed alive through the liberation of the camp in 1945.
“I worked in the fields draining swamps and plowing the fields of Auschwitz on a very meager diet for long hours under the very watchful eye of men with sub-machine guns,” says Roth.
Born in 1929 in Czechoslovakia, his family escaped to Hungary where they hid from the Nazis until 1944. Roth and his brother were then deported to Auschwitz. Of the 4,000 Jews in his transport to the camp, only 300 survived the initial selection. After liberation, Roth returned home to find both of his parents had survived. His brother did not.
Roth came to the United States in 1947. He retired in 1994 and has been touring the U.S., Canada and Europe educating people on anti-Semitism and the Holocaust.
“Right after the war, because of the Holocaust and what happened to the Jews, anti-Semitism went to a somewhat quiescent period,” says Roth. “But since then we have now an atmosphere and propaganda that demonizes the Jew.”
“The sad part is that the same madness is returning with a vengeance in 2019,” says Roth. “We must understand what happened. We must understand history and the result of the decisions people made.”
Roth serves as an adjunct professor at the University of Maine and has published such works as “Bondi’s Brother” and children’s book “Saved by Psalms: The Story of Irving Roth.”
Roth’s speech was sponsored by Chabad of Nashville and Regions Bank.
“Chabad is the world's largest Jewish educational organization with chapters anywhere there is a Jewish community,” says Rabbi Yitzchok Tiechtel. “It welcomes people from all walks of life and across all faiths.”
This is the third year Chabad of Nashville has welcomed a speaker tied to the Holocaust. The special appearances are made in November each year to mark the beginning of the Jewish new year and the anniversary of Kristallnacht, the beginning of the atrocities towards Jews in Europe.
“[In November] 1938 is when Nazi’s went to break windows of every store owned by Jews in Berlin,” says Rabbi Tiechtel. “They broke the glass of all Synagogues and it became known as Kristallnacht.”
Thursday’s event was sold out and Chabad of Nashville has opened ticket sales for a second event to hear from Roth. It will be Sunday, November 17th from 1:30pm – 3:30pm at Congregation Micah in Brentwood. Tickets and event information is available here.
