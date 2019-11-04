A man was forced to lie flat on the ground at gunpoint as his car was stolen. Police said the crime happened in the middle of the day Wednesday at the Overlook Apartments in Antioch.
"The best way I can describe it is it's a fluctuation of emotion of anger and rage, fear, helplessness and just feeling violated," said Dan Davis.
It was the middle of the day. His apartment complex is gated. Davis said he had every reason to feel safe. On Wednesday, just before noon, Davis said a man approached him in the parking lot in front of his apartment.
"He had the gun out, and he told me to give him my phone and my keys and get face down and don't get shot," said Davis. "He said to get all the way down. All the way. So, I had to lay face down in wet grass. I closed my eyes with my face in the grass until I heard my car drive off, and I felt I could start running."
Davis said the robber was a black man who looked to be in his late teens in khakis and a bright blue hoodie with a 1980s design and look to it. Davis said the man stole his white 2013 Hyundai Accent. A sombrero with a bandana tied around it sits the back windshield from the time Davis lived in Mexico.
"It's so shocking, I just wanted it to be over," said Davis.
Until the man is caught, Davis wants to share his story and warn others, even in the day, even when it feels safe, you have to be careful.
"I know he's going to get caught," said Davis. "I'd like to tell him that whatever your reason for that is, there's no need for it, man."
