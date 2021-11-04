NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man was arrested after he was seen starting a fire inside of the Nashville Rescue Mission with occupants inside.
Just before 2 a.m. on Thursday morning, police were called to the rescue mission when Thomas Edward Rice, Jr., 28, began to start a fire in the bathroom.
When asked about the fire, Rice said, "because I had to."
Rice is being charged with aggravated arson.
