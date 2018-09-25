A man was seriously injured Tuesday night during a shooting in south Nashville.
The shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. outside a Citgo gas station at the intersection of Nolensville Pike and Elysian Fields Road.
Metro Police tell News4 they believe multiple people were involved. At this time, police are still looking for suspects and trying to determine a motive.
The victim was transported to the hospital after the shooting.
Stay with News4 for updates on this developing story.
