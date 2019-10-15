ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A Cedar Hill man is recovering in the hospital after an overnight rollover crash involving an all-terrain vehicle.

According to our news partners at Smokey Barn News, the crash happened just before midnight on Carr Road. The man was airlifted with serious injuries.

THP and Robertson County Sheriff's Office are investigating the crash, which is believed to have been caused by sharp curves in the roadway.

WSMV Digital Content Producer

Joey is an award-winning Digital Content Producer on the WSMV Digital Team! A graduate of the University of South Carolina-Aiken, Joey joined WSMV in September 2018.

