NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating after a gunshot victim was brought in to Tri-Star Skyline Medical Center seriously injured from an attempted robbery turned shooting at Cayce Homes.
According to Metro Police, the victim arrived at the hospital around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday night. A witness who dropped the victim off told police that she and the victim had gone over to the Cayce Homes area, and the victim left her to go do something.
When the victim returned to the car, an unknown suspect walked up to their car and it appeared he was going to rob them with a handgun. The suspect shot into the car and struck the victim in his left side through the driver side door.
There are currently no released details on the suspect. The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.