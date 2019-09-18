News4 Shooting Generic

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating after a gunshot victim was brought in to Tri-Star Skyline Medical Center seriously injured from an attempted robbery turned shooting at Cayce Homes.

According to Metro Police, the victim arrived at the hospital around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday night. A witness who dropped the victim off told police that she and the victim had gone over to the Cayce Homes area, and the victim left her to go do something.

When the victim returned to the car, an unknown suspect walked up to their car and it appeared he was going to rob them with a handgun. The suspect shot into the car and struck the victim in his left side through the driver side door.

There are currently no released details on the suspect. The investigation is ongoing.

