NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a shooting that left a man with serious injuries Tuesday night.
The shooting happened just before 9:00 p.m. at the Residences at Gelnview Reserve on Arbor Creek Boulevard.
Police say three men kicked in the victim's door and attempted to rob the man. He was then shot multiple times, according to police.
The victim was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with serious injuries.
News4 has a crew at the scene. Stay with us on air and online for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.