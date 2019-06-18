NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A 20-year-old Nashville man will spend nine years behind bars after pleading guilty to the murder of a man in the parking lot of the former Nashville Auto-Diesel College in May 2017.
According to the District Attorney's Office, Keanthony Jones received a 15 year sentence at 60 percent. They say they were preparing to go to trial against Jones when he pleaded guilty.
Metro Police arrested then 18-year-old Jones on first degree murder two years ago in the shooting death of 30-year-old Adam Anderson in a rear parking lot. An investigation identified Jones as the alleged gunman. At the time, Jones refused to cooperate with police.
At the time of the murder, Jones was free on a $20,000 bond in reference to an aggravated robbery charge. He was accused of robbing an 18-year-old acquaintance at gunpoint on April 22, 2017 on South 8th Street. Bond was subsequently set on the murder charge at $750,000.
