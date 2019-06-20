NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- A 27-year-old man was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years in federal prison after enticing a 13-year-old girl to prostitute herself in Nashville.
Brittan Ezekiel Kettles, known also as "Low Low", was sent to prison for conspiracy to sex traffic a person under the age of 14, and sex trafficking a person under the age of 14.
On June 15th of 2016, Kettles made contact with an 18-year-old girl through Social Media platform Instagram. They met shortly after, and he told her about a prostitution enterprise he was running.
He made promises to the victim of cash, cars, and mansions, and recruited her to work for him as a prostitute.
Starting the next day, he began prostituting her in a Nashville airport-area motel, and using the now-closed classified ad website Backpage.com, advertised and arranged encounters with the victim to "johns," and she subsequently passed on the $150-$200 per meeting she was paid.
Sometime over the next three days, Kettles met a 13-year-old girl who was a friend of the victim, and he recruited her, with help of the first victim, using the same enticements.
Between June 16th and June 19th of 2016, the young teen prostituted herself on behalf of Kettles and her friend, the first victim. The young victim would pass the money she collected on to the first victim, who then handed it off to Kettles.
Over the course of that weekend, Kettles would use the money the young women earned to pay for clothing, food, and salon services for both teens.
Kettles subsequently dropped off the younger victim at her residence at the end of the weekend, and the girl later texted him, asking for $200 of the $800 she had earned for the first victim and Kettles.
They agreed to give the girl some money, leaving just $15.00 in her mailbox.
The 13-year-old at some point soon after told her mother of the events of the weekend, and the mother contacted a non-governmental organization to report that her daughter had been a victim of sex trafficking.
Metro Nashville PD was alerted by the organization, and they subsequently arrested Kettles following their investigation. The girl subsequently positively identified Kettles and the first victim as those who trafficked her.
The first victim did plead guilty in August of 2017, and is scheduled to be sentenced in July of this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.