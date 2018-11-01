NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The man convicted of killing a Nashville nurse inside her Wedgewood apartment was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday.

Christopher McLawhorn was found guilty of first-degree murder and first-degree premeditated murder in September. He could be sentenced to life in prison.

+2 Man accused of killing nurse found guilty of all charges A jury found Christopher McLawhorn guilty on all charges Thursday in the stabbing death of Tiffany Ferguson, a Nashville nurse who was killed …

Police said McLawhorn walked into the apartment in the middle of the night intending to pull off a robbery, but instead he stabbed 23-year-old Tiffany Ferguson to death.

Following the stabbing, detectives said McLawhorn searched “Nashville stabbing” and clicked on several local news station articles about Ferguson’s murder.

During the trial, a detective testified McLawhorn looked up murder-erotica pornography after the stabbing.

Stay with News4 for the more information on this developing story.