NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The man convicted of killing a Nashville nurse inside her Wedgewood apartment was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday.

Christopher McLawhorn was found guilty of first-degree murder and first-degree premeditated murder in September. He could be sentenced to life in prison.

Police said McLawhorn walked into the apartment in the middle of the night intending to pull off a robbery, but instead he stabbed 23-year-old Tiffany Ferguson to death.

Following the stabbing, detectives said McLawhorn searched “Nashville stabbing” and clicked on several local news station articles about Ferguson’s murder.

During the trial, a detective testified McLawhorn looked up murder-erotica pornography after the stabbing.

