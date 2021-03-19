COLUMBIA, TN (WSMV) - A man who body-slammed an older woman in the Popeyes' parking lot in Columbia in November 2019 was sentenced on Friday, District Attorney General Brent Cooper confirmed to News 4.

Derriance Hughes has been sentenced to four years in prison on aggravated assault charges after a video showed him picking up Deborah Staggs and slamming her to the ground. Hughes received a "fist bump" from a fellow employee after the incident.

Staggs suffered a fractured leg and a broken elbow during the incident and at least six rib fractures, according to a lawsuit from the victim.

Staggs has since sued both the local Popeye's store and the corporation. The lawsuit alleged the corporation's recklessness in training and retaining hostile employees lead to the violent attack.

Body-slam victim sues Popeyes A woman, who is seen on video being slammed to the sidewalk by an employee of Popeye’s restaurant in Columbia, has filed suit.

The incident has caused racial tensions with conflicting stories about whether Staggs used the N-word. However, on the videos taken in the restaurant, you don't hear her say that.