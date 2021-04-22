MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Mt. Juliet Police are investigating after several drivers reported another driver pointing a gun at them while on Interstate 40 in Wilson County.
Police say the driver was described as a black male wearing a black hoodie and driving a red Chevrolet Impala. This happened at the 229 mile marker on I-40 East.
