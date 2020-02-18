A man who was shot in the parking lot of an Antioch restaurant, stumbles inside, as a customer is leaving.
Crime scene tape was up at the New Century Buffet on Bell Road for hours, while police investigated the shooting. The man was shot and robbed in the parking lot, he managed to hobble a few steps inside, when a customer leaving the restaurant, saw the man badly wound and bleeding. The manager, of the restaurant called 9-11.
"I said what's going on, I walked out with the customer, I saw the guy sitting on the chair, not breathing, so we called called police," said the Manager.
The manager told News4, she tried to stop the bleeding with some towels, until paramedics arrived.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.