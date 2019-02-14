The victim of a hauling trailer theft says there was something pretty unique and familiar on the crook's vehicle.
A neighbor said he spotted a glowing pink sign of a Lyft driver in the front of the vehicle as it pulled the stolen trailer away.
Jeff Hardaway of Old Hickory works a lawn service as part of a second job. He said the trailer is used to haul equipment. It was stolen from the corner of Lakeshore Drive and 28th Street where he keeps it.
"They've just removed my ability to earn half of where my income comes from," said Hardaway. "I'm really frustrated. It's an integral part of what you need to operate a small lawn service."
The crime was caught on a neighbor's Ring doorbell camera.
The video is dark but shows the vehicle speeding down the street and stopping for a moment at the intersection of 28th Street and Dabbs Avenue A chain meant to secure the trailer is clearly heard rattling in the video.
The neighbor said he saw the vehicle pulling away with the trailer at about 2 a.m. Wednesday. He said it was a black Chevy Traverse with the pink Lyft light up front.
"There's only so many people who have a black Chevy Traverse that drive for Lyft in the county," said Hardaway. "That was peculiar that was on."
“The actions described here are unacceptable by any standard, and if the individual involved is found to be a Lyft driver, we will immediately and permanently remove their access to the platform,” Lyft told News4 in a statement. “We have been in touch with the victim and stand by to assist in any law enforcement investigation.”
"I was hoping that if it was a vehicle used for the Lyft rideshare service, it'd be helpful in identifying whose vehicle that was and ultimately help me find the trailer that was stolen." said Hardaway.
