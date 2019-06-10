HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Hendersonville Police arrested a woman Monday in Smyrna following a two-month arson investigation.
Police say 48-year-old Tiffany Hummel set five house fires at a home on the 300 block of North Birchwood Drive. Hummel is the fiancée to the renter of the home.
The fires were set over a two day span in late April. Police say the fifth fire, which happened April 17, destroyed the home.
Police say Hummel also stole her fiancé's property before setting the fires. She was charged with five counts of arson and one count of theft.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Hendersonville Police Department at 615-264-5303.
