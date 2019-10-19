NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Emergency crews have recovered the body of a man from the Cumberland River Saturday evening.
Police say a male intentionally jumped into the Cumberland River at Riverfront Park. Two people jumped in after him to try and help him. It appears the male who jumped did not want any help and was resisting assistance from the two people who went in after him.
The people who jumped in after the male were safely out of the water.
Nashville Fire has sent out a boat to try and find him.
We have multiple crews working with @NashvilleEOC to search for a person who went into the Cumberland River. Four other people who jumped into the river to help have been rescued and have non-life threatening injuries.— Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) October 19, 2019
The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
