CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Clarksville Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a wooded area near the southbound on-ramp from Fort Campbell Blvd. to 101st Airborne Division Parkway.
The victim, believed to be in his 50s, was discovered around 9:30 a.m. Thursday. Police said there are no indications of foul play, but are investigating it as a homicide.
If you have any information that may aid investigators, you're asked to contact Clarksville Police Department at 931-648-0656 ext. 5340.
WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.
>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<
Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.