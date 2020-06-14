NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Joshua Miller took off from Charlotte, North Carolina on May 31 and ran until he ended up in Nashville Sunday afternoon.
Joshua had originally planned to run in the Nashville marathon in April, but when it was canceled, he had to come up with a solution.
Joshua had set a goal that in the time of the run he would like to raise $83,000 for St. Jude.
The 410 mile trip was completed Sunday around 2 p.m. in Nashville at the finish line set up at Riverfront Park.
At the finish, Joshua had raised $61,600, 75% of the $83,000 goal.
There is still time for you to donate by clicking here.
Joshua tracked his progress on Instagram posting pictures along his journey.
