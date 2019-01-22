NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A death investigation is underway after a man was reportedly run over and killed by a car in an East Nashville parking lot.
The man was getting out of his 2015 Ford truck in the 600 block of S. 8th Street when his shoe got caught in the pedals.
The vehicle was not in park and dragged the man, eventually rolling over him. The victim was identified as 60-year-old Jace Spears of Columbia, TN. A co-worker heard Spears call for help and placed the truck into park.
Officials said the man was in the parking lot because he was working at a construction site across the street. He had to move the vehicle which was blocking an entrance to a construction zone.
Spears was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died. He was an employee of Civil Contractors in Franklin, TN and the truck was registered to the company.
The Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the incident to determine if it was a work-related death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.