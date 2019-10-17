NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a robbery at the Twice Daily convenience store on South 8th Avenue near Benton Avenue.
Investigators say a man walked into the store around 11 p.m. wearing a hoodie and claiming to have a gun. The man demanded money and the clerk gave it to him before he ran away.
A K-9 unit was brought in but was unable to track the suspect.
