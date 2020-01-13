NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police responded overnight to an armed robbery at a Waffle House on Nolensville Pike in South Nashville.
Employees told investigators that a man entered the restaurant around 1:20 a.m. and approached the counter telling them he had a gun in his pocket. The suspect told the employee at the register to give him the cash drawer, which the employee did.
The suspect, described as a white male wearing a gray and red toboggan fled the scene on foot with the drawer and the money in it.
The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information that may aid investigators, call Crime Stoppers.
contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
All callers to Crime Stopppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.
CLICK HERE to submit a tip
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.