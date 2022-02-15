NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Nashville Police asked community members for help identifying a man who robbed a Nashville bank Tuesday morning.

MNPD: Man passes note to bank teller during robbery NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Police are trying to identify a man who robbed a Nashville bank…

Officials said in a tweet that a man robbed Regions Bank’s 1025 Joyce Lane branch Tuesday morning by passing a robbery demand note to a teller. He then fled after receiving cash.

This man robbed Regions Bank's 1025 Joyce Lane branch this morning. He passed a robbery demand note to a teller and fled after receiving cash. He wore a red ballcap, white facemask, and a reflective vest. Have info about him? Pls call 615-742-7463. pic.twitter.com/AnvhvXfSSH — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) February 15, 2022

The unidentified man wore a red ball cap, white facemask, and a reflective vest.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call (615)742-7463.