MADISON, TENN. (WSMV) - One person was shot multiple times while two men were being robbed in a vehicle.
On August 31, two men were parked at 1400 Gallatin Pike North when a Chevrolet SUV pulled up on the passenger side.
A man, identified as Melvin Comer, Jr., got out of the passenger seat of the SUV, opened up the car door and pointed a gun at both men demanding their person items.
While Comer attempted to open the back door of the car, the victims began driving away while Comer was still point the handgun at the men.
Comer began shooting several rounds, two of which striking one of the men in the right thigh and lower left leg.
Comer continued to shoot off several rounds as the men drove away to find safety.
According to the arrest affidavit, the three men knew each other, and Comer was identified quickly to police.
Comer is a convicted felon and is currently on federal probation.
