NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police say a man was robbed at gunpoint in Hillsboro Village early Thursday morning.

The victim was reportedly walking near the Belcourt Theater looking at movie posters when two men wearing ski masks robbed him around 2:15 a.m.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, one of the suspects held the victim at gunpoint while the other pushed him down and stole cash.

Police said the men left in a silver SUV heading southbound on 21st Avenue.

