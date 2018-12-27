NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police say a man was robbed at gunpoint in Hillsboro Village early Thursday morning.
The victim was reportedly walking near the Belcourt Theater looking at movie posters when two men wearing ski masks robbed him around 2:15 a.m.
According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, one of the suspects held the victim at gunpoint while the other pushed him down and stole cash.
Police said the men left in a silver SUV heading southbound on 21st Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.