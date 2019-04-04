Emma Lewis is one lucky lady because she has a Godson, Elbert Johnson Jr., who loves her very much.
Johnson had just left a doctor’s appointment and was about to head home to Lebanon when he randomly decided to check on Lewis instead.
First he saw the smoke, then the fire and he knew what he had to do.
"Just had to get her out, and that's all, it was just to get her out," said Johnson.
"So he got her up off the bed and put her in the wheelchair and wheeled her out of the house," said Emma's son Dwayne Lewis.
Seconds later an oxygen tank exploded.
You can see from the damage, no one stuck inside would have survived.
"She would not have been able to get out on her own, so I just thank God that he sent Elbert as an angel to save her," said Lewis.
Lewis was in the hospital Thursday night recovering, though she didn't suffer from smoke inhalation or anything serious.
Her family remained in awe thinking about what could have happened, and then, what happened instead.
"I tell you what, those minutes of that intervention, is just amazing, absolutely amazing. No one could have done that but God, no one," said Lewis.
Emma Lewis lived in the North Nashville home with her granddaughter and great-grandson.
They had insurance but they could still use some help.
If you'd like to get involved, you can email Lewis at 2bounceback@bellsouth.net.
