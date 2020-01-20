WHITE COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A man was rescued from a cave after being stuck there for more than 9 hours Sunday evening, with rescue efforts going well into Monday morning.
According to the Sparta-White County Volunteer Rescue Squad, the incident was called in around 6 p.m. in a cave in the northeastern part of White County. Multiple crews from surrounding counties were called to the scene to aid in the rescue.
The man reportedly fell around 10 feet and landed on a ledge, and a boulder had dislodged from the wall and fell on his leg. The victim was finally extracted from the cave around 3 a.m. Monday morning and taken to an area hospital for a femur injury.
The cave system was reportedly very technical with several drops and required dozens of rescuers and specialists to help aid in the extraction.
The scene was finally cleared around 6:30 a.m. Monday.
