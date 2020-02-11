SAVANNAH, TN (WSMV) - A Hardin County man was rescued after being trapped in his home because of high water.
The Hardin County Fire Department received a call at 9:15 p.m. Monday about a missing person on Arnold Lane about a mile below Pickwick Dam. The man had last been scene about four hours earlier walking in chest deep water headed to his house to try to rescue his dog.
Firefighters responded with three boats and located him at his home. He had made it safely through swift water but was not able to make it out. He was evacuated with his two dogs and cat.
The fire department warns people not to try to walk or drive through any water.
In the same area, Tennessee Valley Electric Cooperative is beginning to cut power off in the area for safety concerns. Crews will de-energize the lines feeding Big River Plantation and Connie Beth Lane on Tuesday morning. The utility warns other areas in Hardin and Wayne counties as the water on the Tennessee River continues to rise.
