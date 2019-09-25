NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Nashville fire crews have rescued an occupant of a concrete truck that was hit by a train in north Nashville.
The truck was hit by the train on Amy Lynn Drive near Ashland City Highway, north of Nashville.
The truck belongs to Smyrna Readymix, and the train belongs to RJ Corman Railroad Company.
The train did not derail due to the impact.
Nashville fire tells News4's Rebecca Cardenas that the driver of the truck was pinned, and used the jaws of life to extract him.
Jeff Hollingstead with Smyrna Readymix said the driver of their truck is okay. He was taken to Summit Medical Center as a precaution. Hollingstead said the driver has been with the company "a long time" and is unsure where he was on his way to.
Holingstead also said the property "to their right" is a blind spot. Therefore, the driver did not see the train and did not hear the train's horn. Smyrna Readymix is investigating whether or not the train even blew its horn.
It appears there are also no flashing lights or gates at the railroad crossing, just railroad crossing signs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.