MAURY COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A man had to be rescued after his pickup truck was swept away by water.
Officials say crews received a call for a water rescue on Rally Hill Road at 4:40 p.m. Saturday. When crews arrived, they found a pickup truck that tried to cross a low water crossing that usually has a small amount of water crossing it.
However, due to Saturday's heavy rain the small creek had turned into a swift river. The water swept the pickup truck about 150 yards down stream, leaving a man trapped on top of the truck.
Crews used chainsaws to get to the edge of the river and put several teams of rescuers down stream on both sides of the river. Crews then launched a raft with five swift water technicians and floated it down to the truck.
The man was then placed in a life jacket and loaded into the raft. The raft was then pulled to shore where EMS attended to the man. He was not injured.
The Maury County Fire Department would like to remind the public that even a few inches of water can sweep a car away.
