NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man is safe after flipping his kayak Wednesday afternoon in the Stones River near Lebanon Pike.
According to emergency crews and witnesses at the scene, a mother and son were on the river in kayaks when the mother had trouble with her kayak and the son tried to assist.
While attempting to assist his mother, the mans kayak flipped and his life jacket reportedly came off.
The man grabbed on to a nearby branch and yelled for help before a passerby jumped in to assist the man.
Everyone is reported safe, and the man was released from the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.