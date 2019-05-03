NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man is recovering in the hospital after he told investigators he was stabbed at a Mapco on Nolensville Road overnight.
According to Metro Police, officers responded at 12:35 a.m. to TriStar Centennial Medical Center on a report of a stabbing. When they arrived, they met the 58-year-old man who was dropped off by a friend with a stab wound to the chest area.
After being told where he was stabbed, investigators checked for crime scenes at the Mapco and other Mapco locations but did not find one.
The victim was soon transferred to TriStar Skyline Medical Center due to the nature of his injuries, he is currently in serious to critical condition.
