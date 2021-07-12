MURFREESBORO, TENN. (WSMV) - A 54-year-old man is recovering after he was struck by a pickup truck while crossing the road in a wheelchair.
The incident occurred when the man in his wheelchair was on NW Broad Street and attempting to cross Brinkley Ave. when the driver of a pickup truck failed to yield the right-of-way of the man.
The man's wheelchair was pinned under the truck during the incident.
The victim was taken to the hospital with a broken leg and is in stable condition.
The driver has been cited for failure to yield the right-of-way.
