NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A shooting just south of downtown Nashville sent a man to the hospital overnight.
Police were called just after 11 p.m. to the 20 block of Carroll Street. Investigators said they found a man shot in the hip.
The victim told them he was standing in a group of people on Lafayette Street when a person started shooting. He told police he did not see who pulled the trigger.
As the victim ran away, a bullet hit him in the hip. Police have not made any arrests at this time.
