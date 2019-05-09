NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A 29-year-old man is recovering from injuries after an overnight shooting on Delaware Avenue.
Metro Police did not have many details to give to News4 this morning. They believe the suspect got away in a black car, but do not have any additional details about the suspect or what led up to the shooting.
The victim is expected to be okay. As soon as we learn more, we will update this story.
