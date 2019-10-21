LAKEWOOD, TN (WSMV) - A victim is recovering in the hospital after an overnight shooting into a home on Anthony Street in the Lakewood area between Old Hickory and Hermitage.
According to Metro Police, unknown suspects fired multiple shots into the home around 11:20 p.m. Sunday. The shots struck a man inside the home in the leg.
The man was taken to Tri-Star Skyline Medical Center with serious injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information that may aid investigators, contact Crime Stoppers.
contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
All callers to Crime Stopppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.
