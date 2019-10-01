NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man is recovering after an overnight shooting on the 600 block of South 7th Street in Cayce Homes.
Metro Police officers responded around 2 a.m. and found the male victim, in his 20s, who said someone shot him once in the ankle. The suspect was described as a black male wearing shorts.
Investigators say a motive for the shooting is not known at this time. The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing. If you have any information for police, call Crime Stoppers.
contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
All callers to Crime Stopppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.
CLICK HERE to submit a tip
