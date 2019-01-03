HERMITAGE, TN (WSMV) - One man was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center after being shot in the buttocks at an apartment complex in Hermitage.
Metro Police officers responded to the Meridian at Hermitage Apartments on 5610 Old Hickory Blvd. where they found a man who had been shot. A running vehicle was found in another area of the apartment complex but officers were unable to locate a crime scene.
The victim is expected to be okay. No details on a possible suspect or suspects have been released at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.