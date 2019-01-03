News4 Shooting Generic

HERMITAGE, TN (WSMV) - One man was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center after being shot in the buttocks at an apartment complex in Hermitage.

Metro Police officers responded to the Meridian at Hermitage Apartments on 5610 Old Hickory Blvd. where they found a man who had been shot. A running vehicle was found in another area of the apartment complex but officers were unable to locate a crime scene.

The victim is expected to be okay. No details on a possible suspect or suspects have been released at this time.

